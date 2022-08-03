Cass County votes in six ballot proposals

CASS COUNTY — Several Cass County proposals were voted in during the Aug. 2 primary election Tuesday.

The Cassopolis Schools Sinking Fund Millage passed 720 to 682, while the Cassopolis District Library Millage passed 3,817 to 3,534 and Cass County 911 Central Dispatch passed 6,408 to 2,905.

In addition, a pair of Ontwa Township ambulance service proposals passed 1127 to 395 and 1,118 to 401 and Volinia Township’s road millage renewal passed 150 to 90.

Proposal F or 911 Central Dispatch

The constitutional tax rate limitation in the Cass County will be renewed at 1/5 mill ($0.20) per thousand dollars against all taxable property in the county for a period of four years, beginning with the December 1, 2022 levy and ending with the December 1, 2025 levy to provide funding for the operation of the 911 Central Dispatch, This millage would raise an estimated $487,160 in the first year.

Cass District Library – Library Millage Proposal

The Cass District Library will be authorized to levy annually a new additional millage in an amount not to exceed .1114 mill ($.1114 on each $1,000 of taxable value), which would restore the millage rate lost as a result of the Headlee Amendment millage reductions, against all taxable property within the Cass District Library district in perpetuity beginning in the year 2022, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law. This millage would raise an estimated $213,000 in the first year.

Ontwa Township – Proposal For Ambulance Service Millage Renewal

The expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in the Ontwa Township of .50 mills ($.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) will be renewed and levied for two years – 2022 and 2023 – to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of the Edwardsburg Ambulance service. This millage would raise an estimated $136,646.38 in the first year.

Ontwa Township – Proposal For Ambulance Service Millage Renewal

Shall the expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Ontwa Township, Cass County, Michigan, of .25 mills ($.25 per $1,000 of taxable value) be renewed and levied for 4 years, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 inclusive to provide funds for the maintenance and operation of the Edwardsburg Ambulance Service. This millage would raise an estimated $68,323.19 in the first year.

Volinia Township – Road Millage Renewal

The expired previous voted increases in the tax limitations imposed under Article IX, Sec 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Volinia Township of 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 of taxable value) will be renewed at the original voted 1 mill ($1 per $1,000 taxable value for five years – 2022 through 2026 inclusive – for the purpose of maintaining and/or improving township roads located within Volinia Township. This millage would raise an estimated $44,000 each year the millage is levied.

Cassopolis Public Schools – Sinking Fund Millage Proposal

The limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property in Cassopolis Public Schools will be increased by and the board of education be authorized to levy not to exceed .8285 mill ($0.8285 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of 10 years – 2023 to 2032, inclusive – to create a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of: school buildings, school security improvements, the acquisition or upgrading of technology and all other purposes authorized by law. This millage would raise an estimated $483,757 in the first year.