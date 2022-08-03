Berrien County unofficial primary election results

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien County for the Aug. 2 primary election with 81.3 percent of precincts reported.

This story will be updates as results come in.

Governor (R)

Tudor M. Dixon R – 7,282

Ryan D. Kelley R – 3,133

Garrett Soldano – 3,090

Kevin Rinke – 2,726

Ralph Rebandt – 801

Governor (D)

Gretchen Whitmer, D – 8,816

Representative in Congress District 4 (R)

Bill Huizenga, R – 4,807

Representative in Congress District 5 (R)

Sherry O’Donnell – 6,556

Tim Walberg – 5,426

Representative in Congress District 5 (D)

Bart Goldberg – 5,401

State Senator 20th District (R)

Aric Nesbitt – 6,315

Austin Kreutz – 1,697

Kaleb M. Hudson – 955

State Senator 20th District (D)

Kim Jorgensen Gane – 4,611

State Senator 17th District (R)

Jonathan Lindsey – 4,325

Kim LaSata – 3,723

State Senator 17th District (D)

Scott Rex Star – 3,830

State Representative

Representative in State Legislature 37th District (R)

Brad Paquette – 6,270

JD Haughey – 1,035

Representative in State Legislature 37th District (D)

Naomi Ludman – 2,944

Representative in State Legislature 38th District (R)

George Steven Lucas – 3,298

Kevin Whiteford – 2,479

Troy Rolling – 1,866

Representative in State Legislature 38th District (D)

Joey Andrews – 3,381

Annie Brown – 1,778

Representative in State Legislature 39th District (R)

Pauline Wendzel – 1,489

Matt Nilson – 706

Representative in State Legislature 39th District (D)

Jared Polonowski – 554

Berrien County Commissioner

County Commissioner 1st District (R)

Dave Vollrath – 1,598

County Commissioner 2nd District (R)

Jon Hinkelman – 1,710

County Commissioner 3rd District (D)

Chokwe Pitchford Jr. – 121

Joseph Taylor – 99

County Commissioner 4th District (D)

Mamie L. Yarbrough –

County Commissioner 5th District (D)

Rayonte’ Bell – 1,613

County Commissioner 5th District (R)

Karen A. Garlanger – 1,386

County Commissioner 6th District (R)

Julie Wuerfel – 1,824

County Commissioner 7th District (R)

Robert P. Harrison – 2,016

County Commissioner 8th District (R)

Teri Sue Freehling – 1,188

County Commissioner 8th District (D)

Brett Muchow – 493

County Commissioner 9th District (R)

Michael Davidson – 857

Alex R. Ott – 1,046

County Commissioner 9th District (D)

Michelle Hannon – 1,316

County Commissioner 10th District (R)

Mac Elliott – 1,164

County Commissioner 11th District (R)

Jim Curran – 1,124

County Commissioner 12th District (R)

Michael J. Majerek – 496

Charlton Mac McCully – 248

Clerk

Township Clerk for Buchanan Twp (R)

Wendi Heyliger – 480

Trustee

Township Trustee for Bertrand Township (R)

Judith Jones McDonald – 155

Polly White – 122

Township Trustee for Buchanan Township (R)

Adam Phillip Byrdak – 292

Thomas Gordon – 330

Gerald DiPietro – 82

Millages

City of Buchanan Dial-A-Ride Millage Renewal Proposal

Yes – 349

No – 153

Berrien Township Fire Department Millage Proposal

Yes – 684

No – 210