Berrien County unofficial primary election results
Published 12:23 am Wednesday, August 3, 2022
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Listed below are the unofficial election results from Berrien County for the Aug. 2 primary election with 81.3 percent of precincts reported.
This story will be updates as results come in.
Governor (R)
Tudor M. Dixon R – 7,282
Ryan D. Kelley R – 3,133
Garrett Soldano – 3,090
Kevin Rinke – 2,726
Ralph Rebandt – 801
Governor (D)
Gretchen Whitmer, D – 8,816
Representative in Congress District 4 (R)
Bill Huizenga, R – 4,807
Representative in Congress District 5 (R)
Sherry O’Donnell – 6,556
Tim Walberg – 5,426
Representative in Congress District 5 (D)
Bart Goldberg – 5,401
State Senator 20th District (R)
Aric Nesbitt – 6,315
Austin Kreutz – 1,697
Kaleb M. Hudson – 955
State Senator 20th District (D)
Kim Jorgensen Gane – 4,611
State Senator 17th District (R)
Jonathan Lindsey – 4,325
Kim LaSata – 3,723
State Senator 17th District (D)
Scott Rex Star – 3,830
State Representative
Representative in State Legislature 37th District (R)
Brad Paquette – 6,270
JD Haughey – 1,035
Representative in State Legislature 37th District (D)
Naomi Ludman – 2,944
Representative in State Legislature 38th District (R)
George Steven Lucas – 3,298
Kevin Whiteford – 2,479
Troy Rolling – 1,866
Representative in State Legislature 38th District (D)
Joey Andrews – 3,381
Annie Brown – 1,778
Representative in State Legislature 39th District (R)
Pauline Wendzel – 1,489
Matt Nilson – 706
Representative in State Legislature 39th District (D)
Jared Polonowski – 554
Berrien County Commissioner
County Commissioner 1st District (R)
Dave Vollrath – 1,598
County Commissioner 2nd District (R)
Jon Hinkelman – 1,710
County Commissioner 3rd District (D)
Chokwe Pitchford Jr. – 121
Joseph Taylor – 99
County Commissioner 4th District (D)
Mamie L. Yarbrough –
County Commissioner 5th District (D)
Rayonte’ Bell – 1,613
County Commissioner 5th District (R)
Karen A. Garlanger – 1,386
County Commissioner 6th District (R)
Julie Wuerfel – 1,824
County Commissioner 7th District (R)
Robert P. Harrison – 2,016
County Commissioner 8th District (R)
Teri Sue Freehling – 1,188
County Commissioner 8th District (D)
Brett Muchow – 493
County Commissioner 9th District (R)
Michael Davidson – 857
Alex R. Ott – 1,046
County Commissioner 9th District (D)
Michelle Hannon – 1,316
County Commissioner 10th District (R)
Mac Elliott – 1,164
County Commissioner 11th District (R)
Jim Curran – 1,124
County Commissioner 12th District (R)
Michael J. Majerek – 496
Charlton Mac McCully – 248
Clerk
Township Clerk for Buchanan Twp (R)
Wendi Heyliger – 480
Trustee
Township Trustee for Bertrand Township (R)
Judith Jones McDonald – 155
Polly White – 122
Township Trustee for Buchanan Township (R)
Adam Phillip Byrdak – 292
Thomas Gordon – 330
Gerald DiPietro – 82
Millages
City of Buchanan Dial-A-Ride Millage Renewal Proposal
Yes – 349
No – 153
Berrien Township Fire Department Millage Proposal
Yes – 684
No – 210