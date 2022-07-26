Mno-Bmadsen to host Small Business Expo

DOWAGIAC — Mno-Bmadsen, the non gaming investment arm of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians, with the support of Chi Ishobak, a non-profit organization that offers professional and personal finances services to tribal citizens, is hosting a Small Business Expo from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

The event will take place in the Pokagon Community Center, 27043 Potawatomi Trail (off Dailey Rd) in Dowagiac. The Small Business Expo is part of the Potawatomi Economic Gathering with the goal of promoting small business owned by Potawatomi and other tribal citizens of southern Michigan and northern Indiana.

The Small Business Expo will feature 20 local Native American-owned small businesses, a live DJ, snacks and resources available to local small business owners.

“We’re hosting a Small Business Expo to encourage the local community to support small businesses,” said Micky Martin, Tribal Liaison and PEG coordinator at Mno-Bmadsen. “Small businesses play an important role in any healthy economy. They offer special goods and services, provide employment, donate to fundraisers, contribute to community events, and keep local communities vibrant.”

The Small Business Expo is open to the public and space is still available for small businesses to register and participate in the event. Any small business owned by a tribal citizen, their spouses, or non-Native parents of tribal citizens are invited to participate.

To register, visit the Potawatomi Economic Gathering website at PotawatomiEconomicGathering.com.