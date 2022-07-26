LMC hosting annual volleyball camps

BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College will host its annual high school and middle school volleyball camps this August in the gymnasium in the Main Building at Lake Michigan College’s Benton Harbor Campus.

All volleyball camps are led by LMC Women’s Volleyball Coach Robert Elliott-Schafnitz, his staff, and several current LMC players. To register, visit lakemichigancollege.edu/camps.

For more information, call Elliott-Schafnitz at (269) 519-396 or email relliott-schafnitz@lakemichigancollege.edu.

Elite High School Team Volleyball Camp

5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 3-4

Come and brush up on volleyball skills before high school tryouts. This camp is designed for high school athletes who are seeking fast-paced drills, training and high-level competition. This is not a camp for fundamental training. Athletes will be put in groups appropriate to their skill level. Cost: $40

Middle School Team Volleyball Camp

5 to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 15-16

This middle school camp will brush up on fundamental skills and focus on fast-paced serve-receive drills as well as drills targeting defense and offense. There also will be a lot of fun, 6-on-6 competition. Cost: $40.