Osland, Porter earn 2022 Four Winds Invitational exemptions

SOUTH BEND — With the Four Winds Invitational closing in, the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds Casinos have announced the two sponsor exemptions for the 2022 tournament.

Megan Osland, of Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, and Cassie Porter, of Sunshine Coast Queensland, Australia, have been awarded the exemptions for the Four Winds Invitational, which will be hosted by the South Bend Country Club Aug. 12-14.

Epson has taken over as the title sponsor of the “Road to the LPGA” event, which was the sponsored by Symetra for the previous nine Four Winds Invitational.

“The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are proud to have selected Megan Osland and Cassie Porter as our sponsor exempt players for the 2022 Four Winds Invitational,” said Scott Brewer, senior vice president of Government Affairs and Community Relations/Security for Four Winds Casinos. “Both Megan and Cassie are rising stars and represent the high level of talent competing on the Epson Tour. We wish them both best of luck for this year’s tournament.”

Osland, who played on the Epson Tour from 2016 to 2019, is trying to regain her full-time status. She is a graduate of San Jose State University.

Osland has some impressive credentials heading into the Four Winds Invitational:

First place — LPGA Monday Qualifier, 2022 Palos Verdes Championship

First place — 2021 NWGA Tour Hawks Landing Tournament, Orlando FL

Second place — 2021 US Women’s Open Sectional Qualifier in Ormond Beach, FL

Competed in 2021 US Women’s Open

First place — 2019 US Women’s Open Sectional Qualifier in Bradenton, FL

Competed in 2019 US Women’s Open

First place — 2018 NWGA Tour Preserve at Turnbull Bay Ladies Classic with a first round 61 (-11) breaking the course record and record for lowest round ever shot on the NWGA Pro Tour.

Porter started playing golf at the age of six. Three years later, she began playing professionally, winning her first event no long afterward. By the time she was 12, she turned her focus to becoming a full-time professional golfer on the LPGA.

Porter, 19, has played in amateur events in Australia, the United States, Japan, Asia and the Middle East. She turned professional in December.

Porter is off to a good start in 2022:

10th — WPGA Championship

18th — WPGA Melbourne International

T23 — TPS Victoria (combined event with PGA of Australia)

T4 — Victorian Open

T6 — TPS Murray River (combined event with PGA of Australia)

T8 — TPS Sydney (combined event with PGA of Australia)

T3 — TPS Hunter Valley (combined event with PGA of Australia)

T36 — Australian Women’s Classic Bonville

T4 — Women’s NSW Open.

“Both Megan and Cassie have a passion for the sport and proven tournament performance to compete with the best players on the Epson Tour,” said Greg Helmkamp, head golf professional at the South Bend Country Club. “We look forward to welcoming them to South Bend Country Club, along with the rest of the field, for a very competitive tournament this year.”

Volunteers Needed

The Four Winds Invitational is still seeking volunteers for this year’s tournament.

Positions are available for many different areas, including assisting with scoring duties and serving as building attendants, caddies, cart drivers, driving range attendants, food and beverage servers, marshals and spotters, parking attendants, standard bearers, shuttle drivers, and more.

For more information, go to fourwindsinvitational.com/volunteer/.