Edwardsburg Museum to host new display next month

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg Area Historical Museum will mount a special display, “Collectibles, Knick Knacks, Doo Dads, Oh My!,” which will be exhibited Aug. 9 through Oct.29.

From the beautiful to the unusual, it will showcase tea cups, old store tins, old medicine bottles, sandicast dogs, small decorative pottery, key chains, small old trucks, pitchers, Boyds Bears nativity, and miniature furniture. Items are on loan from museum members’ personal collections.

The museum is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays. It closes Dec. 17 for the winter months and reopens in mid-May.