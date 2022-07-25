Edwardsburg man killed in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND — Police are investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left an Edwardsburg man dead.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, July 24, South Bend Police Department officers were called to investigate reports of a possible shooting victim in the 1100 block of N. Brookfield. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased victim with apparent gunshot injuries.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Zachary Claxton of Edwardsburg. His autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26.

The investigation remains active and is being carried out by the SBPD’s Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP or p3tips.com/203. All tips are anonymous.