Six arrested in Wayne Township drug bust

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Six were arrested Friday in Wayne Township on drug and outstanding warrant charges, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard J Behnke reports that his office conducted two search warrants Friday on addresses in the 54000 block of Twin Lakes Rd., Wayne Township, on suspicion that stolen property would be located. Upon searching the residences, deputies located stolen property, methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, evidence of manufacturing methamphetamine, and an illegal firearm.

The search warrants resulted in the arrest of six individuals. A 37-year-old male was arrested on the charge of felony larceny, and receiving and concealing stolen property. A 44-year-old male was arrested on the charges of receiving and concealing stolen property, and possession of methamphetamine. A 35-year-old male was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine components. A 32-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants. A 58-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants. A 26-year old male originally ran from the one of the residence where one of the search warrants was being conducted, but was later caught and charged with motor vehicle theft, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing, and outstanding warrants.

Deputies are submitting charges to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office on other occupants of the residences. The suspects names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges. Assisting Agency’s include the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team, the Cass County Felony Detectives, K-9 Neera, and the Pokagon Tribal Police. This investigation is still on going at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info