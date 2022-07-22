Roadrunners defeat North Central to advance in logo contst

DOWAGIAC —It is on to the Great Eight for Southwestern Michigan College in the NJCAA Region XII Logo Tournament.

In the biggest voting total so far, the Roadrunners defeated North Central Michigan College 284-223 in the Pin Ryan Region.

SMC will face either Lake Michigan College or Kellogg Community College in the voting that begins Aug. 2. The Roadrunners had a strong showing in the voting on Facebook to pick up the victory.