Pokagon Band clinic welcomes new medical providers and patients

DOWAGIAC — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi is pleased to announce that new providers, Gregory Wallin, MD and Shanta Clark, PA, are accepting new patients at the Mshkiki Community Clinic in Benton Harbor.

Dr. Wallin is board certified in family medicine as well as obesity medicine. He treats patients of all ages, providing a continuity of health care for the entire family, from infants to tweens, to young adults, and older generations. In 2011, Dr. Wallin earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine, Loma Linda, Calif. Dr. Wallin completed his residency at Hinsdale Hospital Family Medicine Residency in Illinois.

An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Wallin enjoys spending time with his children camping, backpacking, hiking, fishing, kayaking, biking, and gardening. If the weather keeps him inside. Dr. Wallin enjoys a good book about history, religion and spirituality, biographies, and autobiographies.

Shanta Clark has been a board certified Physician Assistant for seven years. She completed her undergraduate degree in biology from Anderson University, and received her Masters in Medical Science from Northwestern University in 2015. Shanta enjoys working in family medicine as it gives her an opportunity to build relationships with people over time. She enjoys focusing on ways to promote healthy lifestyles to prevent disease. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, swimming, and spending time with her family.

Primary medical care services offered at the clinic include acute care, chronic disease management, immunizations, minor procedures, routine exams, back-to-school physicals, and well-child visits. The clinic’s respiratory services include respiratory care for potential COVID-19 or other respiratory infections, COVID-19 testing, and COVID-19 vaccinations. Unlike other Medicaid participating clinics, Tribal Health Centers do not collect copays from Medicaid patients.

“We are excited to provide another healthcare choice for Medicaid eligible and low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton Township,” expressed Priscilla Gatties, Director for Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Department of Health Services. “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Wallin and Shanta Clark to the Mshkiki Community Clinic team. Combined, they bring a wealth of medical experience and specialized skills that will provide a strong foundation of care at the clinic.”

Pokagon Band Tribal Chairwoman Rebecca Richards added, “It feels good to provide choice when it comes to the health care needs of the Benton Harbor and Benton Township community. With the addition of our new medical providers, we are confident we can serve residents in the Benton Harbor area, especially those in need.”

Mshkiki Community Clinic was established in 2021 to serve the primary medical and dental care needs of Medicaid eligible and low-income residents living in Benton Harbor and Benton Township. While Mshkiki is the Potawatomi word for medicine, the clinic is open to anyone in the community.

Mshkiki Community Clinic is located at 1986 Mall Place at Orchard’s Park Shopping Center in Benton Harbor and operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, please call (269) 945-5854 or send an email to info@MshkikiClinic.com. More information on the Mshkiki Community Clinic can be found at www.MshkikiClinic.com.