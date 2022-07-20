Ascension Borgess looks to Reino Linen Service to manage laundry services

KALAMAZOO — Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region linen processing company will look to Reino Linen Service, one of the region’s largest healthcare laundry operations, to assume control of the healthcare provider’s laundry services, effective Monday, July 18.

Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, including Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital (Plainwell) and Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac), produces millions of pounds of soiled linens each year. From surgical gowns and curtains to bed linens and towels, these materials need to be expertly processed with state-of-the art equipment in hygienically clean facilities.

“We are thrilled that we were able to find an organization to lead our laundry operations that is as committed to exceptional service and high standards as we are,” said Peter Bergmann, President and Chief Operating Officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region. “We are confident this level of excellence will complement the quality of care and level of satisfaction our patients have come to expect.”

Reino Linen Service purchased the laundry facility located at 817 Walbridge Street, a mile from Ascension Borgess Hospital on Gull Road, from Textile Systems Inc., a subsidiary of Borgess Health Alliance, Inc. The company will continue operations in Kalamazoo and is looking to transition all Textile Systems Inc. associates to Reino.

“We are proud to add Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region to our portfolio of Michigan healthcare customers,” said Dan Darr, owner and president of Reino. “But more importantly, we are proud to keep operations in the city of Kalamazoo.”

Accredited by Healthcare Laundry Accreditation Council, Reino Linen Service is a privately held industrial healthcare laundry company which first opened its doors in 1943 as a dry cleaner and shirt laundry in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Reino began serving healthcare customers in 1963 and in July 2009 opened a second laundry facility in Brownstown, Michigan, to meet the increasing demand of Michigan healthcare customers. Today, Reino Linen Service is one of the largest healthcare laundry operations servicing Ohio and Michigan, employing more than 400 people and with the capacity to produce more than 100 million pounds of linen annually.

About Ascension Michigan

In Michigan, Ascension operates 16 hospitals and hundreds of related healthcare facilities that together employ nearly 23,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension provided over $280 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in FY2021. Serving Michigan for over 140 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care.