Area residents sentenced on drug, weapons charges

NILES — Several area residents were sentenced to probation on meth and other charges in Berrien County Trial Court Monday.

Andrew Ray Didion, 23, of Granger, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamines and was sentenced to two years probation, 60 days in jail with credit for one day served and $658 in fines and costs. He can spend the bulk of his remaining jail sentence in the Twin County Probation Program.

Didion was also sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for one say served for contempt of court for committing a crime while out on bond-he was arrested again for possession of meth.

Two civil infractions as well as the possession of meth charge connected to a new incident was dismissed. The incident in this case took place May 20 in Niles Township. Didion had been offered a 7411 sentence which would have kept it off his record before being arrested for possession of meth again.

“You have to understand that a big red flag is waving,” Judge Schrock said. “You got it so bad that you were willing to risk keeping the charge off your record. That tells me you got it so bad, you need to do something about it.”

Troy Joseph Davis, 40, of Barrett Street in Niles, pleaded guilty to larceny in a building and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for one day served and $3,158 in fines, costs and restitution.

The incident occurred April 7 in the city of Niles. His co-defendant Callie Potthoff will be sentenced at a later date after failing to complete a presentence investigation report.

Defense attorney Carri Briseno said her client resorted to criminal activity to get money when he was struggling financially. “He’s not proud of his actions here, he wants to pay restitution to make the victims as whole as possible,” she said.

Two people were sentenced on weapons related charges.

Robin Marie Werstler, 39, of Etna Green, Indiana, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing or possession of stolen property and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 106 days served and $658 in fines and costs. Restitution will be determined at a later date.

The incident occurred April 4 in Niles Township. Werstler agreed to take a group of juveniles to a location to pick up items and found out later that the items were stolen.

Aaron Deshuan Whitfield, 31, of South Bend, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon and was sentenced to credit for 125 days served and $198. He was given concurrent jail terms of credit for time served for two contempt charges for failing to appear for two previous court hearings.

The incident occurred Sept. 8, 2021 in the city of Niles.

When Whitfield said he carried a gun because he was scared, Judge Schrock suggested he not go to places where he feels he needs to carry a gun.