Suspect arrested on drug, weapons charges in Niles Township

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A Niles man was arrested last week on drug and weapons charges following the execution of a search warrant in Niles Charter Township.

Southwest Enforcement West detectives, along with Michigan State Police Niles Post troopers, executed a search warrant on Thursday, July 14 at a residence on Leisure Lane in Niles Charter Township.

During the search, detectives located suspected crystal methamphetamine, oxycontin and clonazepam pills. A rifle and other evidence of drug trafficking was also seized. A male suspect, identified as 24-year-old Brock Moore of Niles, was located inside the venue. He was subsequently arrested and lodged at the Berrien County jail on felony drugs and firearms charges.

SWET is funded in part by the Michigan High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area as well as the U.S. Department of Justice, Byrne JAG grant. SWET West is comprised of sworn law enforcement officers from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and the Covert Township Police Department. SWET is also greatly assisted by a drug-intel analyst from the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center.

This project was supported by Federal Grant Award Number 2019-MU-BX-0061, awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), and administered by the Michigan State Police (MSP).