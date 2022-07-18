Absentee ballot registration for August primary election ends today

MICHIGAN — The last day to register to vote online/by mail before the August 2 primary is today, Monday, July 18.

Voters can register to vote online at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us/RegisterVoter/Index if they have a valid Michigan driver’s license or state ID to register online.

If voters choose to mail in their registration, they can download the registration forms here:

The form must be mailed to the voter’s city or township clerk, which can be found at Michigan.gov/Vote. Registration forms must be postmarked by July 18, 2022.

If Michiganders miss this deadline, they can still register through Same Day registration on Election Day or by hand delivering their registration form.

Questions or problems about registering to vote can be directed to the Michigan Bureau of Elections at: elections@michigan.gov. They can also have questions answered by calling 866-OUR-VOTE.

After the application is processed by the county or town clerk, voters will receive an ID card that will list their polling place location and voting districts. This card is for their reference and is not required to vote. Voters can also visit Michigan.gov/vote to check their registration status.

Additionally, tomorrow, Tuesday, July 19 is the recommended date for voters to mail in their absentee ballot so it can arrive on time. In order for the absentee ballot to be verified, the voter’s signature must be on the return envelope and matches the signature on file. If a Michigander received assistance voting the ballot, then the signature of the person who helped them must also be on the return envelope. Voters can also deposit ballots in a secure drop box or return them to their clerk’s office. Elections officials must receive absentee ballots before 8 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 2.