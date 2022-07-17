Borgess-Lee Golf Outing raises more than $20,000

EAU CLAIRE — Clear skies and cool temperatures greeted golfers at the 18th annual Ascension Borgess-Lee Golf Outing, which is being hosted by Indian Lake Hills Golf Course Thursday.

The outing started at 9 a.m. with golfers playing 18 holes of golf. They were served lunch on the grill — burgers, brats and hot dogs — from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The outing raised more than $20,000. The funds will be used to complete the renovartion of the Radiology Department Women’s Health Center.

The overall winner was the IBID County Electric team of Chad Rohacs, Mike Bond, Kevin Tucker and Nate Wertenberger, and the Frederick Construction Inc. team of Chad Rogenski, Daniel Root, Steve Gross and Keven O’Neil, both of which shot 13-under par.

Contest winners were:

Longest Drive Male — Josh Hood

Longest Drive Male over 60 — Pat McMeeken

Longest Drive Female — Jenna Podjan

Longest Drive Female over 60 — Caroline Kusa

Closest to the Pin Male — Jonathan Bontrager

Closest to the Pine Female — Caroline Kusa

Skins Winners were:

Ascension Borgess Hospital (Craig Chindemi, Rob Mach, Ron Elkins and Nick White) and Arnt Asphalt (Eric Anderson, Vail Harding, Paul Knuth and Dave Stuppy).