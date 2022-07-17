Berrien County marriage licenses issued July 14

ST. JOSEPH — The following couples were granted marriage licenses by the Berrien County Clerk’s Office:

• Ty Grant Black, Coloma, to Lisa Michelle Hayes, Coloma

• Mathew Edward Dortsewitz, Coloma, to Brittany Marie Lopez, Benton Harbor

• Charles Leslie Gravatt, Buchanan, to Darci Ann Borlin, Stevensville

• Gina Elaine Hall, New Buffalo, to Matthew Keenon Helms, New Buffalo

• Aquilar Hampton, Benton Harbor, to Dawn Sharee Culpepper, Benton Harbor

• Shelby Roze Lee, Niles, to Daulton Michael Morgan, Niles

• Theresa Marie Rodelli, St. Joseph, to Robert Dennis Hall, Stevensville