Berrien County marriage licenses issued July 14
Published 7:32 am Sunday, July 17, 2022
ST. JOSEPH — The following couples were granted marriage licenses by the Berrien County Clerk’s Office:
• Ty Grant Black, Coloma, to Lisa Michelle Hayes, Coloma
• Mathew Edward Dortsewitz, Coloma, to Brittany Marie Lopez, Benton Harbor
• Charles Leslie Gravatt, Buchanan, to Darci Ann Borlin, Stevensville
• Gina Elaine Hall, New Buffalo, to Matthew Keenon Helms, New Buffalo
• Aquilar Hampton, Benton Harbor, to Dawn Sharee Culpepper, Benton Harbor
• Shelby Roze Lee, Niles, to Daulton Michael Morgan, Niles
• Theresa Marie Rodelli, St. Joseph, to Robert Dennis Hall, Stevensville