Woman-owned Buchanan manufacturing business hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

BUCHANAN — Three years ago, Erika Schmid became the new owner of Buchanan-based GP Manufacturing. However, due to COVID, the company was never able to celebrate with a proper ribbon cutting. That changed Thursday afternoon, as the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Buchanan joined together to celebrate GP with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

GP Manufacturing, Inc.,16689 Bakertown Rd., is a precision machine shop specializing in complex CNC machined components. In a predominantly male industry, GP continues to demonstrate substantial growth through woman-owned leadership.

With more than 26 years of manufacturing experience, GP has been a source for quality and rapid deliveries for the community. Schmid said GP Manufacturing prides itself as having the most highly skilled workforce, combined with cutting edge technologies in machine tools, inspection equipment, and system processes.

“We are the source for customers who search for a partner anchored on LEAN principles and the delivery of continuous improvement in value,” Schmid said. “From industries as diverse as aerospace to R/V, and everything in between, we have built a solid reputation as a partner that dependably supplies complex quality parts, on time, every time.”

Recently GP was named one of the “2022 Michigan 50 Companies to Watch” by Michigan Celebrates Small Business, the most prestigious small business awards program in the state. GP was chosen for the honor from more than 900 nominees.

“GP Manufacturing is a perfect example of the sustainability and growth potential that the City of Buchanan offers businesses. We are excited to join forces with the City of Buchanan and the Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their success”, said Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber President & CEO Arthur Havlicek.

“For nearly 30 years GP Manufacturing has made its hometown of Buchanan, MI proud through innovative, efficient, and high-quality work,” added Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Regal. “The Buchanan Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, is proud to celebrate their legacy and growth.”