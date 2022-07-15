New Niles cannabis microbusiness hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony

NILES — A new Niles business was welcomed to the community Thursday morning.

The Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce and other community members gathered to celebrate Southland Farms with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

One of the first vertically-integrated cannabis microbusinesses in the city, Southland Farms, co-owned by Mike Noonan and Kevin Burke, is preparing to open its doors to the community in September.

“I Just want to congratulate you, Mike and Kevin,” said City of Niles Mayor Nick Shelton. “You’re such a welcome addition to our community. Just being able to drive by and see what you’ve done to the exterior of this building has been incredible. I took a brief tour of the inside just now, and it’s just beautiful, very well done. We’re so happy to have you in our community and look forward to all the great things you’re going to do.”

In Michigan, a microbusiness license allows the licensee to grow up to 150 marijuana plants, process them on-site, and sell directly to the recreational marijuana consumer. After purchasing the former Smith Automotive building, Noonan and Burke’s special land use request was approved by the city planning commission last July.

Burke gave a tour of the facility, which features five grow rooms for small-batch craft cannabis cultivation as well as a high-end retail shop located on-premises. This allows Southland Farm’s cannabis to go from “seed to sale,” delivering what they believe to be the freshest and most premium experience. According to Burke, the facility is currently growing 150 plants and 90 percent of the water used in the cultivation process is recycled and reused.

“Southland Farms was designed for all who love and use cannabis as well as curious individuals ready to explore this newly legal magical plant,” Noonan said. “From our sustainable growing practices to developing our own genetics, we hope to attract people from around the state to experience living soil grown and cured flowers with full-spectrum terpene profiles. Our focus will be on the consumer experience from smell and taste to the physical and cerebral feel our product gives you. We also believe in giving back to the community through social programs and hiring local talent.”

Noonan looks forward to sharing his business’ craft products with the community.

“Here at Southland Farms, all are welcome: the connoisseur, our community smokers and the newly curious,” Noonan said. “Come and experience the future of craft cannibals with our secret ingredient: love.”