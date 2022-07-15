Carmen Ellis

Feb. 9, 1955-July 6, 2022

Carmen J. Ellis, 67, of Buchanan, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Lakeland Hospital in St Joseph, Michigan.

She was born in Niles, Michigan on Feb. 9, 1955, to the late Julio and Shirley (Slocum) Ruiz. Carmen graduated from Niles High School in 1974. After graduating from high school, she married David R. Ellis. To that union a son and two daughters were born. She was preceded in death by her parents. Carmen is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, David Ellis of Buchanan; son, Jason (Brandon) Ellis of Kalamazoo; Carrie (Dan) Churchill of Lake Station; Terrie (Wayne) Ellis of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; several grandchildren; sister, Julie Ruiz of Niles; brothers, Joseph Ruiz of Niles and William Ruiz of Dallas; along with several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. Her family held a memorial gathering at Portage Prairie United Methodist Church on July 11, 2022 from 12 to 3:00 p.m.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at www.BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.