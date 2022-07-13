Motorcyle-car crash sends man to the hospital

DOWAGIAC — A man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a traffic crash occurred on M-51 near Burmax Park Tuesday afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene at 4:22 p.m.

Their investigation found that Timothy Turner, 46, of Decatur, was traveling north bound on M-51 when a vehicle in front of him driven by Anthony Sauceda 41, of Hartford, and his occupants, Kali Sauceda 34, and Roman Sauceda 2, were slowing down for a vehicle turning in front of them. Turner was unable to slow down and ran into the back of Sauceda’s vehicle.

Turner was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Turner was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

This case remains under investigation. Assisting were Wayne Township Fire Department, Dowagiac Fire Department, Pokagon Tribal Police and Pride Care Ambulance.