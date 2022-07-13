‘It feels like home’: Brandywine welcomes new middle, high school principal

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — The new principal of Brandywine Middle/High School is a familiar face to many in the Bobcat community.

The Niles Community Schools’ Board of Education named Evan Winkler to the position during its June 27th meeting at the middle/high school. Winkler replaces Travis Walker, who is now the new superintendent for the district.

Winkler has worked in education for 17 years, the first 11 of which he spent teaching physical education and health at Brandywine Community Schools. While teaching in the district, he was also the boys and girls soccer coach for 10 seasons.

“This is where I started my career, it feels like home,” Winkler said. “I am humbled and honored to be able to work here.”

Winkler has spent the past six years in administrative roles at Ring Lardner Middle School, where he was an assistant principal for four years and the lead principal the past two years. In 2020, Winkler was the Outstanding Assistant Principal Award recipient by the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association.

Winkler looks forward to engaging with students, teachers and parents in the district where his career began.

“I grew up here (with my career),” he said. “(The Brandywine community) has a lot of school pride. The school is the community here. I was connecting with a lot of families and people that work here. My heart has always been here; I felt like this would be a great time to come back since I have the abilities and talents to come back and work with this group. Brandywine is already a great place and I want to help make it better than what it already is.”