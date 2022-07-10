Local residents sentenced to probation on drug, other charges

CASSOPOLIS – Several area residents were given the chance to turn their life around on probation rather than go to prison on drug and other charges.

John Coons, 26, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to unlawful driving away of an automobile, breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny under $200 and was sentenced to three years probation in the Swift and Sure program, completion of the Twin County program, credit for 119 days served and $1,548 in fines and costs on the unlawful driving away charge.

He was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for 119 days served and $100 for the other two charges.

The incident occurred March 11 when Coons went to a home in Silver Creek Township and stole a car. Surveillance cameras captured his actions at the home where he stole the car and left his own car there. Police arrested him at his residence in Dowagiac.

“You are 26 years old and this is your seventh felony conviction,” Judge Mark Herman said. “You’ve already been to Twin County in the past. The fact you completed the program and are still re-offending is disturbing. This is not the first time you said you wanted to change and wanted help, you can only cry wolf so many times.”

Matthew Bauer, 53, of Niles, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to two years probation, credit for 171 days served and $2,768 in fines and costs. The incident occurred May 26, 2021 in Edwardsburg.

Van Johnson, 51, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of meth and was sentenced to three years probation in the Swift and Sure program, completion of the Twin County program, credit for five days served and $2,628 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Nov. 30, 2021 in Dowagiac.

Jeffery Strauss, 48, of Niles, was found guilty by a jury of third offense drunk driving and illegal entry and was sentenced to two years probation, 30 days in jail with credit for four days served on the drunk driving charge and credit for four days served and $50 for the illegal entry charge.

The incident occurred Feb. 9, 2021 at a home in Milton Township. His blood alcohol content was found to be .173, more than twice the legal limit.

Marilyn Muckenfuss, 36, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of meth and was sentenced to three years probation in the Adult Treatment Court, completion of the Twin County program, credit for 37 days served and $2,628 in fines and costs. The incident occurred Feb. 8 in Dowagiac.

Amy VanArman, 39, of Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 18 months probation, completion of the Twin County program, 111 days in jail with credit for 107 days served and $2,088 in fines and costs. The incident occurred March 23 in Dowagiac.