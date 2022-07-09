Motorcycle-truck crash on US-12 sends Niles man to the hospital

NILES — A two-vehicle accident on US-12 at Bell Road in Niles sent a Niles man to the hospital Saturday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle-truck crash at approximately 10:53 a.m. Saturday in Milton Township.

Investigation shows that Alexander Ulrickson, 27, of Niles, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on US-12. Douglas Sarratore, 50, of Niles, was driving his truck and made a left-hand turn from Bell Road on to US-12 in front of Ulrickson.

Ulrickson was unable to avoid the crash and struck Sarratore.

Ulrickson was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Ulrickson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting agencies include SMACS Ambulance, Niles Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police, Niles Post 53.

This crash remains under investigation.