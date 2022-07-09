Motorcycle-truck crash on US-12 sends Niles man to the hospital
Published 5:14 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022
NILES — A two-vehicle accident on US-12 at Bell Road in Niles sent a Niles man to the hospital Saturday morning.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle-truck crash at approximately 10:53 a.m. Saturday in Milton Township.
Investigation shows that Alexander Ulrickson, 27, of Niles, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on US-12. Douglas Sarratore, 50, of Niles, was driving his truck and made a left-hand turn from Bell Road on to US-12 in front of Ulrickson.
Ulrickson was unable to avoid the crash and struck Sarratore.
Ulrickson was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Ulrickson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.
Assisting agencies include SMACS Ambulance, Niles Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police, Niles Post 53.
This crash remains under investigation.