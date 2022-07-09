Motorcycle-truck crash on US-12 sends Niles man to the hospital

Published 5:14 pm Saturday, July 9, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — A two-vehicle accident on US-12 at Bell Road in Niles sent a Niles man to the hospital Saturday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle-truck crash at approximately 10:53 a.m. Saturday in Milton Township.

Investigation shows that Alexander Ulrickson, 27, of Niles, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on US-12. Douglas Sarratore, 50, of Niles, was driving his truck and made a left-hand turn from Bell Road on to US-12 in front of Ulrickson.

Ulrickson was unable to avoid the crash and struck Sarratore.

Ulrickson was transported to Lakeland Niles Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. Ulrickson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting agencies include SMACS Ambulance, Niles Township Fire Department and Michigan State Police, Niles Post 53.

This crash remains under investigation.

 

More News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Maintaining high-quality EMS service requires investment

Dowagiac’s Summer In The City set for July 15-16

Niles High graduate donates books, supplies to school in Zambia

Annual Bluegrass Festival returns to Niles

Print Article