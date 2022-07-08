Dowagiac Rotary Club welcomes Walter Swann as president

DOWAGIAC — Thursday’s Dowagiac Rotary Club meeting marked the end of the Rotary year and the beginning of a new era.

The club welcomed Walter Swann as its new president during its weekly meeting.

Swann will serve as president from July 2022 through June 2023. A president-elect, who has yet to be chosen, will take his place as president in July 2023.

Swann will assume his duties next week in the stead of outgoing president Victor Fitz, who conducted his last meeting as president by welcoming the new president into the fold.

“He’s a great man and just a real cheerleader for Rotary,” Fitz said. “He’s excited about it and wants to do well for the club. I think we’re going to be served extremely well for our new incoming president.”

Swann is a former professional boxer and U.S. Navy veteran who spends much of his free time conducting boxing lessons and mentoring local youth. During his term as president, he aims to attend local churches to spread the word about Rotary as well as working with the youth.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support,” Swann said. “I enjoy this club and I look forward to being your president this year.”