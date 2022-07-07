Spots, sponsorships still available for Borgess-Lee Golf Outing
Published 2:42 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022
DOWAGIAC — There is still time to grab a spot in the 18th annual Ascension Borgess-Lee Golf Outing, which is being hosted by Indian Lake Hills Golf Course Thursday.
Not only are there a few foursomes still available, there are some sponsorship opportunities available for local businesses.
Golf will begin with registration at 8 a.m. A shotgun start at 9 a.m. will get the event under way. Lunch on the grill — burgers, brats and hot dogs — will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The cost is $400 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, two carts, lunch and beverages. Individual golfers may register for the outing for $100. That fee covers the same as a foursome, but with one cart.
For more information email beth.cripe@ascension.com or call (269) 783-3026.
Here are the available sponsorships:
Major Sponsor — $5,000
• Golf provided for eight players
• Top billing and logo placement on banner
• Recognition at the event
• Acknowledgment in the event
program
Critical Sponsor — $2,500
• Golf provided for six players
• Logo placement on banner
• Recognition at the event
• Acknowledgment in the event
program
Prize Sponsor — $1,000
• Golf provided for four players
• Logo placement on banner
• Recognition at the event
• Acknowledgment in the event
program
Beverage/Snack Sponsor — $500
• Signage at the snack station
• Recognition at the events
• Acknowledgment in the event
program
Activity Sponsor — $250
• Signage at activity site/hole
Choose from
• Longest Drive — Female
• Longest Drive — Male
• Longest Drive — Female 60 and
older
• Longest Drive — Male 60 and older
• Closest to the pin — Female
• Closest to the pin — Male
Golf Tee Sponsor — $200
• Signage at the tee
• Acknowledgment in the event
program