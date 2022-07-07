Spots, sponsorships still available for Borgess-Lee Golf Outing

DOWAGIAC — There is still time to grab a spot in the 18th annual Ascension Borgess-Lee Golf Outing, which is being hosted by Indian Lake Hills Golf Course Thursday.

Not only are there a few foursomes still available, there are some sponsorship opportunities available for local businesses.

Golf will begin with registration at 8 a.m. A shotgun start at 9 a.m. will get the event under way. Lunch on the grill — burgers, brats and hot dogs — will be served from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The cost is $400 for a foursome, which includes greens fees, two carts, lunch and beverages. Individual golfers may register for the outing for $100. That fee covers the same as a foursome, but with one cart.

For more information email beth.cripe@ascension.com or call (269) 783-3026.

Here are the available sponsorships:

Major Sponsor — $5,000

• Golf provided for eight players

• Top billing and logo placement on banner

• Recognition at the event

• Acknowledgment in the event

program

Critical Sponsor — $2,500

• Golf provided for six players

• Logo placement on banner

• Recognition at the event

• Acknowledgment in the event

program

Prize Sponsor — $1,000

• Golf provided for four players

• Logo placement on banner

• Recognition at the event

• Acknowledgment in the event

program

Beverage/Snack Sponsor — $500

• Signage at the snack station

• Recognition at the events

• Acknowledgment in the event

program

Activity Sponsor — $250

• Signage at activity site/hole

Choose from

• Longest Drive — Female

• Longest Drive — Male

• Longest Drive — Female 60 and

older

• Longest Drive — Male 60 and older

• Closest to the pin — Female

• Closest to the pin — Male

Golf Tee Sponsor — $200

• Signage at the tee

• Acknowledgment in the event

program