Tickets on sale for 2022 Brandywine Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony

NILES — Former Brandywine Community Schools athletes will be celebrated in a special ceremony this summer.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Brandywine Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame’s 2022 induction ceremony. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Grand LV, 104 N. Third St., Niles. A reception will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., while the dinner and awards ceremony will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for an individual or $250 for a table.

2022 inductees include:

Leonard Drake – Class of 1973; Brandywine’s all-time scoring leader in men’s basketball; three year starter at CMU after graduation from BHS

Jason Dow – Class of 1989; 1 st team Class C all-state in baseball; was the winning pitcher on the 1987 Class C State championship baseball team

Carlie (Newman) Lusagala – Class of 2012; Three-time Class C 1 st team all-state in basketball; all-time scoring leader in women’s basketball

2001 Class C State Champion Softball Team – First women’s team champion in Brandywine history

The Brandywine Hall of Fame was started in 2018 by the Brandywine Community Schools Development Board to recognize alumni and help them reconnect with their Bobcat roots. Potential inductees are nominated by the community then selected by the Hall of Fame committee.