Meet Trixie, a 9-month-old Australian Cattle Dog/lab mix with Seven Star Rescue.

According to volunteers, Trixie loves playing with other dogs. Her energy level suits her well for romping in the yard and/or a fun agility class. Trixie is spayed, current shots and micro-chipped.

For more information, contact Seven Star Rescue at (269) 588-0470 or view an online application at sevenstarrescue.org.