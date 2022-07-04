Missing Niles man found in Morrison Channel

ST.. JOSEPH — A 68-year-old Niles man who was reported missing Saturday was found Monday in Morrison Channel near slip 21 by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division at Great Lakes Drone Company.

Michael Grant was reported missing after he left friends and family to use the restroom at Pier 33 near slip 41 around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

When he did not return, friends and family searched the surrounding area for Grant, as well as his home. He was not found.

The Berrien County Dive Team was called in and actively searched the immediate area, as well as Morrison Channel and the St. Joseph River. He was not found and was listed as missing by the Law Enforcement Network.

His body was recovered Monday near slip 21 in Morrison Channel. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday as Western Michigan University’s Stryker School of Medicine.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information warrants.