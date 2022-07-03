Union man sentenced on drug, resisting police charges

CASSOPOLIS — A Union man is going back to prison, this time on meth and resisting and fleeing police charges.

Jonathon Costner, 43, of State Line Road in Union, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of meth, one count of fleeing police and one count of resisting and obstructing police-all as a habitual offender and was given concurrent terms of three to 30 years, five to 30 years and two to 15 years in prison Friday in Cass County Circuit Court.

Costner has been in jail for over 300 days but will not credit for those days served as he was on parole from an earlier felony conviction at the time of these offenses. He must pay $2,032 in fines and costs.

The first incident occurred Oct. 20, 2020, while the second occurred Aug. 20, 2021, both times when police searched his home and found drugs. In the latter incident, he fled on a four wheeler and then fled on foot before being caught and arrested.

Costner said he wanted to change his life and be there for his grandchildren. He said he was trying to start a business and save his late mother’s home.

“Defendants keep saying they want to change but they don’t pursue it until they’re sitting here for sentencing,” Judge Herman observed. “You weren’t saving her house, you were doing meth. If you want to save a house, that’s not how you do it. You’ve spent the lion’s share of the last 15 years behind bars.”

In a final sentencing, a Granger woman can keep her felony off her record if she’s successful on probation.

The Granger woman, 22, pleaded guilty to resisting and obstructing police and fleeing police and was sentenced to two years probation under the Holmes Youthful Training Act, credit for two days served and $826 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Sept. 6, 2021 on Hospital Street in Cassopolis. She tore up the ticket and fled at high rates of speed after being stopped for a traffic violation. She told police she was speeding because she didn’t want to be late for work.

“I don’t see how you think it would work to flee police,” Judge Herman said. “You went from a simple ticket to two felonies on your record and two days in jail … It never, ever, ever comes out better when you flee from police. You always get caught and you end up having felonies on your record. You may not be happy, but it’s better to cooperate.”