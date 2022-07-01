Niles man suffers minor injuries in motorcycle-deer accident
Published 8:42 am Friday, July 1, 2022
NILES — A motorcycle-deer accident sent a Niles man to the hospital with minor injuries Friday morning.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash as approximately 12:10 a.m. on White Street, west of Thompson Road in Howard Township.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and found that a west bound motorcycle had struck a deer. The motorcyclist was identified as Kevin Ott, 51. of Niles. Ott had minor injuries from the crash and was not wearing a helmet.
Ott was transported to Lakeland Hospital, Niles for treatment.
Alcohol possibly played a factor in the crash.
Deputies were assisted on scene by the Pokagon Tribal Police Department, Michigan State Police, Howard Township Fire Department and SMCAS EMS.
This crash remains under investigation.