NJCAA to launch inaugural logo tournament July 5

DOWAGIAC — National Junior College Athletic Association Region 12 announced Thursday it will be having its inaugural logo tournament.

Beginning Friday, July 5, fans of the 35 schools that make up Region 12 may vote for their favorite team on Facebook and Twitter. Each day, voting will begin at 10 a.m. and continue for 24 hours. The higher vote totals will advance to the next round.

With 35 schools, there are also three play-in match ups — Lakeland vs. Grand Rapids Community College; Ivy Tech-Fort Wayne vs. Terra State Community College and North Central Michigan College vs. Oakland Community College.

Southwestern Michigan College and Lake Michigan College are in the Pin Ryan Region. Voting for that region will open July 11 with the Roadrunners squaring off against Muskegon Community College and Delta College taking on the winner of the North Central Community College-Oakland Community College match up.

The other half of the bracket will have LMC facing Hocking College and Kalamazoo Valley Community College facing Kellogg Community College. That voting will open on July 12.

The Final Four will begin Aug. 8-9, with the Pin Ryan and Michael Rickard regions facing off in the first semifinal. The second semifinal, which will be contested Aug. 10-11, will pit the Norma Dycus and Lynn Conway regionals against each other.

The Championship Round voting will be Aug, 15-18.