MSP trooper honored during MACP Awards Banquet

ANTRIM COUNTY — Trooper Jason DeVries was recognized during the annual Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police Awards Banquet Program held at Shanty Creek Resort last night.

Tpr. DeVries received the Medal of Valor and Purple Heart for his heroic actions during a critical incident while he was assigned to the Michigan State Police Niles Post.

On October 6, 2021, Tpr. DeVries conducted a traffic stop and placed the driver into custody for no operator’s license. Receiving consent to search, Tpr. DeVries asked the passenger to exit the vehicle. Upon exiting the vehicle, the passenger resisted attempts by Tpr. DeVries to control his movements and retrieved a firearm from his waistband. Tpr. DeVries was able to deflect the firearm as the passenger was beginning to aim it at him. The passenger fired one round that hit Tpr. Devries in the upper thigh.

After being shot, Tpr. DeVries and the passenger fell to the ground in a struggle. Tpr. DeVries was able to retrieve his firearm and return fire, striking the suspect twice. Due to Tpr. Devries injury, he was not able to distance himself from the suspect who was still alive and armed.

Tpr. DeVries used his prep radio and called for help. Troopers arrived on scene within two minutes of the call. Tpr. DeVries advised that the suspect was still armed. The troopers were able to disarm the suspect and render first aid to Tpr. DeVries. The courage and heroic actions demonstrated by Tpr. DeVries undoubtedly saved lives, including his own.