No injuries reporter after truck crashes into Primitiv

Published 11:06 am Saturday, June 25, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES — No injuries were reported Friday after a truck crashed into Primitiv Niles, 1286 S 11th St, Niles.

The Niles Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene Friday afternoon, where they found a truck crashed into the street-facing wall of the building.

While the experience was shocking, Primitiv Retail General Manager Ryan Horn was relieved that no one was hurt.

“The team really stepped up and remained calm and collected while checking on other guests,” he said. “There was a lot of concern for people’s well being, which was incredible to see. The fire department was amazing throughout the experience.”

Horn said that Primitiv owners Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims Jr. arrived to check on guests and staff.

“They were concerned for customers and team members and wanted to be here to support everyone,” he said.

Per Horn, the damage to the wall was repaired by Arc Flash Fabrication, 30317 Wells St., Dowagiac.

“Big thanks to (Arc Flash) for helping us fix the damage so quickly. They did an amazing job,” he said.

The cause of this incident is under investigation.

More Business

Honor Credit Union donates to Young Professionals for Fourth of July fireworks event

New Edwardsburg restaurant to open Saturday

Nurse uses hands-only CPR to save man’s life at Wings Etc. Niles

Underground Railroad Days to return to Vandalia July 9-10

Print Article