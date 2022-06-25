No injuries reporter after truck crashes into Primitiv

NILES — No injuries were reported Friday after a truck crashed into Primitiv Niles, 1286 S 11th St, Niles.

The Niles Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene Friday afternoon, where they found a truck crashed into the street-facing wall of the building.

While the experience was shocking, Primitiv Retail General Manager Ryan Horn was relieved that no one was hurt.

“The team really stepped up and remained calm and collected while checking on other guests,” he said. “There was a lot of concern for people’s well being, which was incredible to see. The fire department was amazing throughout the experience.”

Horn said that Primitiv owners Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims Jr. arrived to check on guests and staff.

“They were concerned for customers and team members and wanted to be here to support everyone,” he said.

Per Horn, the damage to the wall was repaired by Arc Flash Fabrication, 30317 Wells St., Dowagiac.

“Big thanks to (Arc Flash) for helping us fix the damage so quickly. They did an amazing job,” he said.

The cause of this incident is under investigation.