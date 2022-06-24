Feb. 14, 1962-June 16, 2022

Pamela A. “Pam” Manley, 60, of Dowagiac, passed away, Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home in St. Joseph. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac with Pastor Stacey Wilder officiating.

Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 1mp.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Pam’s name may be made to the Cass County Animal Shelter. Those wishing to share a memory of Pam online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Pam was born February 14, 1962, in Niles, to Robert and Sharon (Foreman) Manley. Pam was hardworking and enjoyed working for McDonalds in Stevensville. She had a love for animals and enjoyed musicals and old movies. Pam was a loving person with a good soul. Most of all she loved her family and will be greatly missed. Pam is survived by her siblings, Rob (Paula) Manley, Mark Manley, Brad Manley and Lynda Manley; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Sharon Manley, brother Ricky and sister-in-law Kathy.