Buchanan Community Schools administrators take on new roles

BUCHANAN — Familiar faces within Buchanan Community Schools will be taking on new leadership roles for the upcoming school year.

Buchanan Community Schools announced that Buchanan High School assistant principal Brian Pruett has been named the new principal of Moccasin Elementary School and BHS principal Stacey DeMaio will now be the high school’s assistant principal.

Pruett earned his Bachelor of Science and his Master of Education degrees from Grand Valley State University and has served Buchanan Community Schools for 19 years. He started in 2003 as a middle school core teacher and has spent the past eight years serving as the assistant principal for Buchanan High School. Pruett served as the assistant principal and has coached various sports.

An alumnus of Buchanan High School, Pruett resides in Buchanan with his wife Betsy and two children, Evyn and Ezra.

“I am looking forward to applying the experiences I have gained over the past eight years as the Assistant Principal in a new building with new students, staff, and opportunities,” Pruett said.

“Mr. Pruett’s strong community connections, instructional experience, and leadership skills make him the right leader to help our students continue to flourish,” said BCS Superintendent Patricia Robinson.

DeMaio earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University and her Master of Science from Walden University. Mrs. DeMaio has 25 years of education experience, including eight years as the high school principal alongside Pruett. This new role will allow DeMaio to utilize her skills and talents to focus on student support and the whole child, Robinson said.

Buchanan Community Schools Board of Education also approved the update to Mr. Mark Kurland’s title to Assistant Superintendent of Instruction and Operations.