Bucks land six on Division 3 All-State squad

NILES — To win a state championship, a team needs a combination of hard work, dedication and talent.

Buchanan had all three of those things, as well as great coaching, which was rewarded by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association, which announced its All-State teams Monday afternoon.

The Bucks, who defeated Detroit Edison to win the Division 3 championship at McLane Stadium on the campus of Michigan State University Saturday, were rewarded with four players being named first-team All-State and Jim Brawley selected as Coach of the Year.

Earning Division 3 All-State honors were Murphy Wegner (catcher), Cade Preissing (infield), Macoy West (outfield) and Matthew Hoover (utility player). Drew Glavin (outfield) was named second-team.

Southwest Michigan and the BCS Athletic Conference was well represented as Jamier Palmer, of Brandywine, was selected as a first-team infielder, while twin brother Jaremiah Palmer, also of Brandywine, was named honorable mention as an outfielder.

In Division 2, Edwardsburg’s Landon Mikel (catcher) and Connor Ostrander (infield) were first-team picks.

Murphy hit .476 for the Bucks with 13 doubles and 28 RBIs. Preissing hit .380 with eight doubles, a home run and 17 RBIs. He also ha 17 stolen bases.

West hit .460 with 12 doubles, a home run and 36 RBIs. He finished the regular season with 17 stolen bases. Hoover, who was also the Bucks’ top pitcher as well as their second baseman, hit .482 with 11 doubles, four home runs, 49 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Wegner and Hoover both played for the West squad in the MHSBCA All-Star Game at Comerica Park in Detroit Monday.

Jamier Palmer hit .465 for the Bobcats. He had 10 doubles, 10 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

Glavin hit .354 for Buchanan with six doubles, 24 RBIs and 31 stolen bases. Jaremiah Palmer hit .448 for Brandywine with seven doubles, a triple, 18 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Division 2

Ostrander, who also played in the All-Star Game, hit .494 this season for the Eddies with seven home runs and 36 RBIs. Mikel hit .424 with six home runs and 43 RBIs.