LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A Little H.O.P.E. for the Future

There are many things currently happening that can leave one’s head spinning. So, when it seems things are unravelling, what is one to do? As a senior adult now, much life has passed under my proverbial bridge. So, when tempted to be discouraged, there is H.O.P.E. This little acrostic can help weather the storm.

“H” is for Health. A beneficial first “go-to,” when tempted to be down or despondent, is to think of one’s health. Now, for some, health is the problem. But, in most other cases, a good default direction is to think about one’s rest, diet, and exercise. All those things in proper balance will be a great start to emotional equilibrium. The human body will generally respond well to a brisk walk, provided one is capable of exercising.

Next, “O” is for Optimism. I was fortunate to have a father-in-law who was an incredibly optimistic person. His outlook in most situations was to see the glass “half full.” All his loved ones knew that his optimism would rule the day. But, for the believer in Jesus Christ, I have another “O” even more helpful: Omnipotence. I believe that God is almighty. He can see one through any difficulty, because nothing is too hard for His power. An optimistic father-in-law and an almighty Heavenly Father…I am truly blessed.

“P” is for Perspective. Recently, my wife and I visited some friends in Columbia, South Carolina. When we arrived at their home, our vehicle registered the outside temperature at 109 degrees. I can only remember being in a hotter temperature one other time. When we returned to the Midwest and exited our car, the temp, that time, was 91. But it felt cool in comparison. That is perspective. It gives one a positive reflection on a difficult situation. My mother would say…“This too shall pass.” And it always did. Perspective.

Finally, “E” reminds one to Engage. Or Encourage. Or Enable…Whatever synonym one might use when serving others. One of the best ways to navigate a hard time is to help others in their hard time. Service brings a healthy distraction to things weighing us down by bearing another’s burden. The Bible says, when we bear another’s hardship, we “fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2).

Throughout the generations, mankind has faced less than desirable circumstances. But whenever facing these certain downturns, remember there is H.O.P.E.

By Wilson Green