Dowagiac golfers earn Division 3 Academic All-State again

DOWAGIAC — For the second straight year, the Dowagiac boys golf team has earned Academic All-State from the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association.

To earn Academic All-State, the combined GPA of the five players who competed in their respective regional are counted toward the award.

A minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale is automatically calculated. Players who have all A(s) receive bonus points based on their grade level — 4.05 for sophomores, 4.10 for juniors and 4.15 for seniors.

“Academic All-State is always a team goal,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. “We are fortunate to have guys in the program, that have the desire to get good grades. They also have parents who care and are involved with their activities.”

This year’s team consisted of Abraham Guernsey, Dane Spagnoli, Luke Spagnoli, Kaden Sandora and Travis Rehborg. All but Rehborg were members of the 2021 Chieftain golf team to receive Academic All-State honors.