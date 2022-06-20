Dowagiac Fire Department to host annual Corn, Brat Roast fundraiser

DOWAGIAC — A local public safety organization will be cooking for a cause next week.

Dowagiac Fire Department is set to host its annual Corn and Brat Roast fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday, July 1 at the Dowagiac Fire Department, 302 Wolf St. and at the Russom Park Pavilion.

Hot dogs, brats, chips, corn on the cob and bottled water will be served until it runs out.

According to DFD Chief Anthony Stewart, fundraisers like the Corn and Brat Roast give the public and the fire department a chance to come together as one to strengthen the community. Guests will be able to chow down some food before Fourth of July fireworks sponsored by the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac light up the sky at Russom Park, 28776 Yaw St., which is right down the road from the department.

“This is the third or fourth year we’ve done this,” he said. “We’re trying to get into a groove and do these fundraisers every so people can know when to expect them this time of year.”

Meals at the fundraiser are of no charge, but donations will be accepted to raise money for department equipment and public safety education. The DFD will be participating in Ed’s Open Header “Cruise for a Cause” on Tuesday, July 26. With pandemic restrictions lessening, Stewart looks forward to engaging the Dowagiac public.

“It’s nice to break out into the community,” he said. “We’ve been unable to do these events so any time we can support and interact with the community, it’s great for us to do that. One of my goals is to interact with the community on a regular basis and let them know the fire department is here when they need us.”