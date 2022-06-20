Buchanan, Brandywine players earn Division 3 All-District honors
Published 2:06 pm Monday, June 20, 2022
BUCHANAN — Division 3 District champion Buchanan dominated the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-District team with six players and Coach Jim Brawley named to the squad.
All-district is the first step in the MHSBCA’s All-State process. Player who are named all-district advance to the regional round of voting and then on to the all-state selection process, which was concluded after the state finals this past weekend.
Earning Division 3 All-District honors for the Bucks, who captured the state championship Saturday night with a 3-1 win over Detroit Edison, were Murphy Wegner (catcher), Hunter Carrington (first base), Cade Preissing (infield), Macoy West (outfield), Drew Glavin (outfield) and Matthew Hoover (utility player).
Brandywine had a trio of players earn Division 3 All-District — Jamier Palmer (infiled), Jaremiah Palmer (outfield) and Drew Deming (outfield).
Earning Division 3 All-Academic All-District were Nick Finn (Buchanan), Andrew Schadler (Brandywine), Carson Knapp (Brandywine), West (Buchanan), Adam Gordon (Buchanan), Chase Valade (Brandywine), Jack Ruth (Buchanan), Hoover (Buchanan), Hulett (Brandywine), Ryan Anderson (Buchanan), Tyler Deming (Brandywine), Drew Glavin (Buchanan), Preissing (Buchanan), James Barnes (Brandywine), Wegner (Buchanan), Connor Legault (Buchanan) and Logan Grwinski (Buchanan).
Division 3 All-District
Catcher
Murphy Wegner, Buchanan
Brayden Clark, Constantine
Collin Hatton, Galesburg-Augusta
First Base
Hunter Carrington, Buchanan
Carter Boniface, Galesburg-Augusta
Infield
Jamier Palmer, Brandywine
Cade Preissing, Buchanan
Jackson Lawrence, Climax-Scotts
Eli DeVisser, Schoolcraft
Nolan Becker, Galesburg-Augusta
Dylan Reisig, Bridgman
Tyler Griggs, Centreville
Outfield
Macoy West, Buchanan
Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine
Drew Glavin, Buchanan
Hunter Krugh, Galesburg-Augusta
Drew Deming, Brandywine
Utility Player
Matthew Hoover, Buchanan
Pitcher
Daniel Matron, Climax-Scotts
Jayce Warren, Bridgman
Nate Necas, Bridgman
Owen Hulett, Brandywine
Fisher Holmes, Schoolcraft
Coach of the Year
Jim Brawley, Buchanan
Kevin Langs, Climax-Scotts