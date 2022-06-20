Buchanan, Brandywine players earn Division 3 All-District honors

BUCHANAN — Division 3 District champion Buchanan dominated the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-District team with six players and Coach Jim Brawley named to the squad.

All-district is the first step in the MHSBCA’s All-State process. Player who are named all-district advance to the regional round of voting and then on to the all-state selection process, which was concluded after the state finals this past weekend.

Earning Division 3 All-District honors for the Bucks, who captured the state championship Saturday night with a 3-1 win over Detroit Edison, were Murphy Wegner (catcher), Hunter Carrington (first base), Cade Preissing (infield), Macoy West (outfield), Drew Glavin (outfield) and Matthew Hoover (utility player).

Brandywine had a trio of players earn Division 3 All-District — Jamier Palmer (infiled), Jaremiah Palmer (outfield) and Drew Deming (outfield).

Earning Division 3 All-Academic All-District were Nick Finn (Buchanan), Andrew Schadler (Brandywine), Carson Knapp (Brandywine), West (Buchanan), Adam Gordon (Buchanan), Chase Valade (Brandywine), Jack Ruth (Buchanan), Hoover (Buchanan), Hulett (Brandywine), Ryan Anderson (Buchanan), Tyler Deming (Brandywine), Drew Glavin (Buchanan), Preissing (Buchanan), James Barnes (Brandywine), Wegner (Buchanan), Connor Legault (Buchanan) and Logan Grwinski (Buchanan).

Division 3 All-District

Catcher

Murphy Wegner, Buchanan

Brayden Clark, Constantine

Collin Hatton, Galesburg-Augusta

First Base

Hunter Carrington, Buchanan

Carter Boniface, Galesburg-Augusta

Infield

Jamier Palmer, Brandywine

Cade Preissing, Buchanan

Jackson Lawrence, Climax-Scotts

Eli DeVisser, Schoolcraft

Nolan Becker, Galesburg-Augusta

Dylan Reisig, Bridgman

Tyler Griggs, Centreville

Outfield

Macoy West, Buchanan

Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine

Drew Glavin, Buchanan

Hunter Krugh, Galesburg-Augusta

Drew Deming, Brandywine

Utility Player

Matthew Hoover, Buchanan

Pitcher

Daniel Matron, Climax-Scotts

Jayce Warren, Bridgman

Nate Necas, Bridgman

Owen Hulett, Brandywine

Fisher Holmes, Schoolcraft

Coach of the Year

Jim Brawley, Buchanan

Kevin Langs, Climax-Scotts