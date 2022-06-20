Brandywine girls tennis team earns Division 4 Academic All-State

NILES — The Brandywine girls tennis team, which finished 10th at the Division 4 Michigan High School Athletic Association state finals earlier this month, has once again earned Academic All-State.

The Bobcats, led by Mari Allen, Hannah Earles, Abbie Hubbard, Tressa Hullinger and Isabelle Sosnoski, all with 4.0 GPAs, received Academic All-State honors from the Michigan High School Tennis Coaches Association.

To earn this distinction, teams must have at least a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25. The Bobcats’ GPS this year’s team was 3.67.

Brandywine went 16-1 during the regular season, was the BCS Conference champions, Division 4 Regional champions and advanced to the Division IV state finals for the 11th time in the past 14 years.

Additionally, senior Emma Hinsey was recognized by the MHSTeCA with the All-State Academic Achievement Senior Player Tennis Award for having a GPA above 3.75. Her GPA was 3.9.