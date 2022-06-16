Business in back, party in front: Salted Words hosts open house in new event space

DOWAGIAC — Traveling down E. Division Street in Dowagiac, passers-by are greeted by a mural of angel wings with a bible verse written next to it.

“Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt,” the sign reads. “That ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.”

Inside the muraled façade is custom sign business and newly-opened event venue Salted Words. Owned by mother-daughter duo Tracy Saylor and Robin Bowman, Salted Words hosted an open house Monday evening to show off its new event space, as well as join the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-tying ceremony.

“This is an awesome evening,” said Saylor, to a crowd of local supporters. “We hope that you guys continue to come back and rent the front space and see what we’ve going on all the time. We hope to be forever-changing what’s going on in the front of this building.”

Salted Words started as a side-room craft project in a spare bedroom, and slowly evolved into a thriving Esty business. As the business grew, Saylor and daughter Bowman purchased the old Division Tire building at 313 E. Division St. and turned it into their workshop.

The duo always had ideas to turn the building’s empty storefront into a community space, and after more than three years, the idea came to fruition after a private birthday party they hosted.

“People were asking if they, too, could rent it for a birthday party or anniversary,” Saylor said. “We think it will be a nice smaller venue for people to rent affordably, rather than spending $1,000 dollars.”

In addition to renting the space for private events and meetings, Salted Words has plans for a monthly “Maker’s Market” featuring local artisan goods from the Michiana area, as well as food vendors. The first market has been scheduled for July 14-16.

“If I think about it, I tear up from how far God has brought this place,” said Saylor, in a Facebook post following the open house. “The process of the beginning to the end of this [renovation] will have a special place in my heart. I cannot wait to see what he has in store for this place. From this day moving forward we are now officially open for business! Praise to our almighty that he has carried us through!”

Venue rental packages start at $190. To book the space or browse their selection of custom signs, visit saltedwords.com.