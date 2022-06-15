City of Buchanan to increase parking ticket fees

BUCHANAN — Parking violation tickets are going up in the City of Buchanan, according to the Buchanan Police Department.

Effective July 1, the fees for any parking violation in the City of Buchanan will increase to $25 per violation. If the parking citation is not paid within five days, the fee will increase to $50. After 15 days if the parking citation is not paid, the late fee will increase to $75. If the parking citation is not paid after 30 days, it will be referred to the 5th District Court where the fines and fees have been established by the court.

The BPD reminded residents that there is no parking on any city street or in any municipal parking area between 2:30 am and 6:00 am. Residents who reside in the downtown area that do not have private parking access available to them are required to park in the marked designated parking spaces and display a valid parking permit. Other parking violations that are subject to a fine can include parking in a yellow zone, parking next to a fire hydrant, or parking in a marked no parking zone.

Those who receive a parking citation can pay the citation with cash or check by either visiting in-person the Buchanan Police Department, 720 E. Front St, Suite A, or by placing your payment in the provided envelope and mailing it in. Postage is required

Residents can also visit the City of Buchanan website at www.cityofbuchanan.com to pay citations by clicking on the “Pay My Bill” icon and then click on the Credit Card Service icon and then complete the displayed fields to make a credit card payment.

“We are encouraging our residents to be cognizant of this fee increase in order to avoid incurring the new fines associated with any parking violation,” the statement reads.

The Buchanan Police Department can be reached at (269) 695-5120 for questions.