Niles man shot multiple times at Milton Twp. house party

MILTON TWP. — A house party turned into a crime scene in southern Cass County this weekend.

A 44-year-old Niles resident is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds after a fight broke out at a Milton Twp. house party early Saturday morning.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 33000 block of Bertrand Street in Milton Township. At approximately 3:20 a.m., Cass County Dispatch was called by Lakeland Niles Hospital. The Hospital advised that they were treating a male victim with gunshot wounds in the Emergency Department.

The investigation shows that the shooting victim was at a party where witnesses said a fight started between at least four individuals. Witnesses said one of the individuals pulled out a handgun and started shooting. It is believed that the victim and the shooter know each other.

The suspect has not been apprehended but investigators believe there is no danger to the public as a result of this incident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Edwardsburg Police Department, Niles City Police Department, and Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328 or by visiting casscountymi.org and select “submit a tip” on the Sheriff’s web page.