Dowagiac man fatally shot in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR — A Dowagiac man was fatally shot in Benton Harbor Saturday morning, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

At 3 a.m. Saturday, BHDPS officers responded to the 900 Block of Buss in the City of Benton Harbor to investigate a complaint of shots fired.

Officers responded and found the 41-year-old Dowagiac man fatally wounded near 956 Buss Ave. The man’s identification is being withheld for proper family notification.

Officers and Detectives while investigating at the scene were met with numerous uncooperative witnesses. The video of this incident shows at least 10 people who witnessed this event yet refuse to come forward.

Further review of the video system in the apartment complex revealed that two males dressed in dark colored clothing were watching the group. One male (Buss No. 1) approached the group and intentionally pointed, aimed and fired at the victim. The second male (Buss No. 2) came from a flanking position and opened fire with a rifle towards the group of fleeing bystanders. The third person pictured was seen walking with the two males on video and is being sought as well. The individuals then fled the area.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about this incident or knows the identity of the persons in the suspect photos is requested to contact the Tipline at (269) 927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 342-7867 or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app located in your app store. Search your app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS.

BHDPS was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Charter Township Police and the Michigan State Police.