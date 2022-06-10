Staline Road to close next week for utility work

Published 5:50 pm Friday, June 10, 2022

By Staff Report

Courtesy of Berrien County Road Commission

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A busy Niles street will soon be closed for maintenance, according to the Berrien County Road Commission.

Due to utility work, Stateline Road will be closed  to all thru traffic starting Monday, June 13. The street will be closed to thru traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road.

Weather and work permitting, the road is anticipated to be reopened to thru traffic by Saturday, June 18. 

The detour is through Indiana and is as follows: Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 933/M-51.

More News

Jim Belushi to host meet and greet at local cannabis dispensary

Local residents sentenced on meth charges

Niles women injured in crash on US-12 in Mason Township

EPS stakeholders discuss bond proposal for district improvements

Print Article