Staline Road to close next week for utility work

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A busy Niles street will soon be closed for maintenance, according to the Berrien County Road Commission.

Due to utility work, Stateline Road will be closed to all thru traffic starting Monday, June 13. The street will be closed to thru traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road.

Weather and work permitting, the road is anticipated to be reopened to thru traffic by Saturday, June 18.

The detour is through Indiana and is as follows: Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 933/M-51.