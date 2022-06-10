Mollie Jewell Page

Jan. 11, 1934-June 7, 2022

Mollie Jewel Page, 88, of Dowagiac, passed away on June 7, 2022, at her home.

A celebration of Life Homegoing will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Peace Temple Church, 102 Andrew St., Dowagiac with Pastor Tracey Hatcher officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Temple Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Mollie was born January 11, 1934, to Ollie and Jessie (Warren) Reed in Buckner, Arkansas. On March 25, 1961, Mollie married the love of her life Fred Page, Jr. and were happily married until his passing in 2007. She was a dedicated and hard worker, she worked for Borgess Lee Hospital for 39 years before her retirement. Mollie enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening and fishing. She loved God and her church family at Peace Temple Church. Most of all she loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Mollie is survived by her children, Robert (Carolyn) Page, Tina (Frank) Alston, Maria Page, Bernadine (Anthony) Gullens, Angela Anita Page, Winifred (Marshall) Runner, and Donald Page; host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Page, Jr.; children, Angela Marie Page and Diane Page; and Mollie’s siblings.