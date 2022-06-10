Jim Belushi to host meet and greet at local cannabis dispensary

CASSOPOLIS — A slice of Hollywood is coming to Cassopolis.

Sunset Coast Provisions, 980 E. State St., Cassopolis, is set to host a free meet and greet with Hollywood actor-turned cannabis farmer Jim Belushi from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Every person to arrive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. will receive a ticket to meet Belushi. Curly Q’s BBQ will be serving brisket and other smoked meats.

In April, Oregon-based Belushi’s Farm made a deal to enter the Michigan cannabis market with Highway Horticulture to grow and distribute Belushi’s Farm-branded products in Michigan. Sunset Coast Provisions is owned by Highway Horticulture, and the dispensary hosted Belushi in April for the first announcement of the deal.

“We are so excited to be in Michigan,” said Belushi, in a video posted to Facebook. “Can’t wait to come visit and see you.”

Niles-based restaurant Curly Q’s BBQ will be vending from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. serving brisket and other smoked meats. Curly Q’s owner Tyler Haines is a Cassopolis native.