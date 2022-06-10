Published 2:19 pm Friday, June 10, 2022
NILES — Wolverine Conference runner-up Edwardsburg landed a trio of players on the all-conference first team, while Dowagiac and Niles both had one player named to the squad.
Overall, conference champion Vicksburg had four players selected first-team and Plainwell three players.
First-team picks for the Eddies were Connor Ostrander, Landon Mikel and Peyton Bookwalter. Cole Weller represented the Chieftains and Brian Gonzalez represented the Vikings.
Second-team selections for Edwardsburg were Logan McColley, Caleb Layman and Pat Szlanfucht. Also named to the second team were Niles’ Talon Brawley and Austin Bradley, as well as, Dowagiac’s Kanyon Binns.
The Chieftains’ Ethan Hannapel was an honorable mention pick.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Connor Ostrander, Edwardsburg
Landon Mikel, Edwardsburg
Cole Gebben, Vicksburg
Liam Stephenson, Plainwell
Sam Brokema, Otsego
Tyler DeVries, Vicksburg
Dylan Zemitans, Vicksburg
Holden Deaton, Plainwell
Brendan Burch, Plainwell
Peyton Bookwalter, Edwardsburg
Remi Hahn, Paw Paw
Evan Anderson, Vicksburg
Cole Weller, Dowagiac
Brian Gonzalez, Niles
Mason Wendt, Allegan
Second Team
Logan McColley, Edwardsburg
David Hamilton, Plainwell
Austin Bradley, Niles
Culver Neldon, Allegan
Caleb Layman, Edwardsburg
Patrick Szlanfucht, Edwardsburg
Talon Brawley, Niles
Kyle Lingbeek, Otsego
Cullen Sylvester, Paw Paw
Kanyon Binns, Dowagiac
Zach Green, Sturgis
Drew Habel, Vicksburg
Colin Wesseldyk, Otsego
Drew McClain, Three Rivers
Jacob Major, Paw Paw
Honorable Mention
Connor Quake, Three Rivers
Ethan Hannapel, Dowagiac
Tyler Norris, Otsego
Jake Hindenach, Paw Paw
Landon DeVaney, Plainwell
Dakota Luce, Sturgis
Jimmy Cutshaw, Vicksburg
Carter Brown, Vicksburg