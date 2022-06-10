NILES — Wolverine Conference runner-up Edwardsburg landed a trio of players on the all-conference first team, while Dowagiac and Niles both had one player named to the squad.

Overall, conference champion Vicksburg had four players selected first-team and Plainwell three players.

First-team picks for the Eddies were Connor Ostrander, Landon Mikel and Peyton Bookwalter. Cole Weller represented the Chieftains and Brian Gonzalez represented the Vikings.

Second-team selections for Edwardsburg were Logan McColley, Caleb Layman and Pat Szlanfucht. Also named to the second team were Niles’ Talon Brawley and Austin Bradley, as well as, Dowagiac’s Kanyon Binns.

The Chieftains’ Ethan Hannapel was an honorable mention pick.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Connor Ostrander, Edwardsburg

Landon Mikel, Edwardsburg

Cole Gebben, Vicksburg

Liam Stephenson, Plainwell

Sam Brokema, Otsego

Tyler DeVries, Vicksburg

Dylan Zemitans, Vicksburg

Holden Deaton, Plainwell

Brendan Burch, Plainwell

Peyton Bookwalter, Edwardsburg

Remi Hahn, Paw Paw

Evan Anderson, Vicksburg

Cole Weller, Dowagiac

Brian Gonzalez, Niles

Mason Wendt, Allegan

Second Team

Logan McColley, Edwardsburg

David Hamilton, Plainwell

Austin Bradley, Niles

Culver Neldon, Allegan

Caleb Layman, Edwardsburg

Patrick Szlanfucht, Edwardsburg

Talon Brawley, Niles

Kyle Lingbeek, Otsego

Cullen Sylvester, Paw Paw

Kanyon Binns, Dowagiac

Zach Green, Sturgis

Drew Habel, Vicksburg

Colin Wesseldyk, Otsego

Drew McClain, Three Rivers

Jacob Major, Paw Paw

Honorable Mention

Connor Quake, Three Rivers

Ethan Hannapel, Dowagiac

Tyler Norris, Otsego

Jake Hindenach, Paw Paw

Landon DeVaney, Plainwell

Dakota Luce, Sturgis

Jimmy Cutshaw, Vicksburg

Carter Brown, Vicksburg