‘Desperately’ needed: Keeler breaks ground on new township hall

KEELER TWP. — After years of saving money, one local township is getting a much-needed facility upgrade.

Keeler Township officials gathered Tuesday for a groundbreaking ceremony on its new township hall facility, just west of its current office at 64121 Territorial Road in Hartford. The 50-foot by 80-foot building is expected to be completed by spring, using available township funds.

“I want to thank everybody – the residents of Keeler Township, the board, the building committee and all the builders and everybody who is going to make this a reality,” said Keeler Township Trustee Jerry Morin, at the ceremony. “For those of you that know us, you know that we desperately need an updated facility to be able to serve our residents. This facility is going to do exactly what we need, and not spend more money than we need to.”

Previously, all township government business was conducted in an open room inside the Keeler Fire Department building.

“The meeting room where we work is pretty antiquated,” Morin said. “When people come in to talk about personal things, there’s really no way to do that. Now, they can talk to the assessor or the treasurer of building inspectors with some privacy.

Morin said the township purchased the property in 2012, and has been saving money for the project for years.

“We’re going to be able to pull it off without going back to the voters and asking for more money or taking a loan,” he said. “To the boards who were thoughtful enough to put away money for this day, we thank you.”

The construction of the building is contracted to Hall Builders, of Paw Paw. Paul Hall and Jim Hall joined in the groundbreaking ceremony, and expressed their excitement to be working with the township on the project.